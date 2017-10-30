South-East governors, Igbo leaders meet in Enugu, task FG on deplorable roads, airport

South east Governors together with Igbo leadership have charged the federal government to expedite action on all the federal roads in the south east region whose situations have further worsened.

The Igbo leaders also approved for a regional economic summit with support from the United Kingdom Department for International Development, DFID, slated to take place between 11 to 13 November 2017.

Arising from a meeting in Enugu, Sunday, the South East leaders frowned at the deplorable state ‎of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, particularly the runway, the terminal buildings and the cargo shelter.

It equally approved the visit of Brenthurst foundation of South Africa to the south east for an economic mission scheduled between‎ 6- 11 November.

Those who were in the meeting included Governors of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi state David Umuahi and Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Imo and Anambra states were represented by their Deputy governors, Eze Madumere and Nkem Okeke, respectively.

Also in the meeting were the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, other members of the National Assembly from the zone, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Speakers of the five state Houses of Assembly in the zone.

Former Minister for power, Professor Barth Nnaji and some other Igbo leaders equally attended the meeting.

They said that “Further to o‎ur meeting with Mr. President earlier in the month on the deplorable state of infrastructure in the South east especially federal roads such as Enugu-9th mile- Onitsha road, Enugu- Port Harcourt road, Aba-Ikot Ekpene road, Okigwe-Owerri road and 9thmile-Makurdi Express road.

“The meeting called on the federal government to take urgent steps in repairing the roads especially at this dry season.

“Equally of importance is the the deplorable state of Akanu Ibiam International Airport especially the run‎way, terminal buildings and cargo shelter. We request that urgent steps be taken to address the problems at the airport.”

The meeting expressed satisfaction at the willingness and readiness of Anambra people to come out en-mass and participate on the November 18 governorship election and urged the ‎Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that the election takes place as scheduled.