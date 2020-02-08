South-West assemblies treat Amotekun Bill next week

South-West Houses of Assembly will get and treat the much-awaited Amotekun Bill next week, the Attorneys General of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Prof Oyewole Oyewo, has said.

He said the attorneys general of the six South-West states had completed work on the draft bill and were set to send it to the legislature for approval.

Oyewo spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, shortly after a meeting of the attorneys general of the South-West states.

Those present at the meeting were the attorneys general of Ondo State, Adekola Olawoye; Osun State, Oluwafemi Akande; Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda; and Ogun State, Akingbolahan Adeniran.

Oyewo, who spoke on behalf of the other attorneys-general said, “The carrying of arms is legislated by law and the Amotekun outfit will comply with all the laws of the land. We have an operational manual that will also be passed as part of the legal framework for each of the states.

“We deliberated on the plan to evolve a collaborative security network/agency in the South-West. We have been able to come up with a legal framework to back up the establishment of the security network

in each of the states.

“Each of the state will have its own legislation and its own security network outfit that will bear the name Amotekun Corps. There will be standard operational procedure that will also be in common and there

will be an avenue for collaboration between the states.

“The security network will be working in collaboration and as a complimentary network with the police and the security agencies and armed forces. We will be depending on our local people because of

local intelligence. You can say it is community policing, vigilante but this security system has come to stay.

“The draft bills will proceed to the state houses of assembly of each of the states and will be signed into law by the governors of each state. That is where we are now.”