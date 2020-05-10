Stanbic IBTC partners Givefood.ng to feed Nigerians in need

It is undeniable that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has morphed from a health crisis to an economic crisis.

As various economies across the globe struggle to stay afloat following the impact of the pandemic, governments have implemented tough measures such as border closures, ban on large gatherings, social distancing and travel restrictions, among others, to curtail the spread of the virus. The decision of the government to lockdown major cities in Nigeria, as a more stringent measure to curtail the spread of the virus, has undoubtedly affected the economic well-being of many citizens.

Even though the government has temporarily eased the lockdown, the result has been a spike in the number of hungry individuals in the society. While virtually every member of the society suffered levels of disruption in their lives, the down-trodden in the society were the most affected. The lowly in the Nigerian society can barely afford meals and the level of hunger in the country has increased rapidly.

It has thus become a pertinent responsibility of individuals and corporate organisations to contribute to initiatives that would ameliorate the impact of hunger, occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, on the less privileged in the society.

As one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies and the continent’s most populous nation, Nigeria was bound to be negatively affected by the pandemic. A United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) report stated that the number of people facing acute food insecurity has doubled due to the economic fallout of Covid-19.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has joined other institutions to provide succour to Nigerians who have no access to food. The organisation has partnered Givefood.ng to provide food for 5,250 people belonging to families in desperate need of food during these trying times.

Givefood.ng is an emergency food relief platform with an objective to provide 1 million meals to those in need across Nigeria. With the generous support of its coalition partners, the initiative has already delivered thousands of meals in Lagos, Kano and is on track to go nationwide in the next couple of weeks. Givefood.ng gives everyone the opportunity to protect our bigger family, and give food to those in need from the convenience and safety of your home. To donate visit www.givefood.ng.

The partnership is exemplary and worthy of emulation by individuals and other corporate organisations. As for Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, the organisation remains unwavering in its quest to provide relief and succour to Nigerians during these trying times and always.Hunger, poverty, and diseases are interlaced, and the presence of one may inadvertently result in the others.

As an organisation which aims to positively affect individuals and institutions in Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has made several efforts to support the government, health agencies and the citizens of the country in battling the Covid-19 pandemic. The organisation has made several financial donations to governments and private sector participants as the country battles to mitigate the Covid-19 rage.

With “Zero Hunger” as one of the targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, it is imperative to have a world where there is no hunger, where there is food security and access to nutritious food by all.