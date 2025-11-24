With a legacy built on trust, innovation, and results, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has emerged as the Best Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) Nigeria 2025 at the prestigious Global Banking & Finance Awards®.

The award celebrates Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ dedication to securing the financial future of millions of Nigerians.

This latest recognition further raises Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ standing as a PFA built for excellence, innovation and trust.

Since its inception in 2011, the Global Banking & Finance Awards® has become one of the world’s most respected platforms for honouring outstanding performance and innovation across the financial services industry. The awards spotlight institutions that drive meaningful progress and sustainable growth in their respective markets – a distinction Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers continue to embody.

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, described the award as a validation of the company’s purpose-driven approach to pension management and client service excellence.

He said, “We are honoured by this global recognition, which reaffirms our promise to Nigerians to help them retire well. Our focus remains on ensuring that every contributor experiences consistent value, transparency, and peace of mind. We achieve this through a blend of innovation, sound governance, and a deep sense of responsibility to our clients.”

Olumide added that the PFA’s ongoing drive for innovation and client empowerment has positioned it as a trusted partner for individuals and businesses seeking stability in an evolving financial landscape.

Also commenting on the win, Chukwuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, lauded the Pension Managers arm for their consistent performance and commitment to the group’s broader mission of wealth creation and financial inclusion.

“This recognition reflects the group’s shared belief in the power of financial empowerment. The Pension business continues to be a cornerstone of our wealth-building strategy, providing Nigerians with trusted, technology-enabled solutions that secure their future,” he added.

Over the years, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has solidified its reputation as a pioneer in Nigeria’s pension industry.

With over two million Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) under management, the company has combined robust investment strategies with technology-driven solutions to make pension access easier, faster, and more transparent.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers continues to lead critical conversations on financial preparedness and retirement planning, through a diverse array of impactful initiatives.

In 2025, the company successfully delivered its annual Pre-Retirement Seminar Series across five cities – Kaduna, Jos, Benin, Ibadan, and Enugu; engaging over 4,500 in-person participants. Each session offered insightful presentations on key topics such as investment strategies, pension scheme literacy, and health and lifestyle considerations for approaching retirement.

In August, the PFA hosted a two-day Employers’ Forum aimed at deepening collaboration, fostering dialogue, and strengthening client relationships. The event attracted over 1,200 participants and featured sessions on practical use of the Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) platform, navigating pension benefits with ease, leveraging self-service channels, and enhancing operational processes through collaboration.

Beyond these flagship programmes, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers also delivered several other strategic initiatives:

Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series (LATTES): A thought-leadership and empowerment platform that sparks meaningful conversations and drives positive change among women from diverse backgrounds.

Financial Fitness and Retire Well Sessions: Designed to improve financial literacy and promote healthy financial habits.

FUZE Talent Show: A youth-focused initiative that celebrates creativity and talent among young Nigerians across dance, fashion, tech, and music categories. Now in its fourth season, the show continues to gain momentum. This year alone, the brand recorded over 10,000 audition registrations from Nigerians aged 18 to 35.

Community engagements: Including regional educational programmes in schools and outreach activities in marketplaces to promote pension awareness and financial inclusion.

Following the recent release of the regulatory guidelines for the Personal Pension Plan (PPP) and Foreign Exchange Pension Contribution (Dollar Pension) by PenCom, the PFA is actively promoting financial inclusion by advocating PPP, an extended pension coverage to self-employed individuals and workers in the informal sector.

Additionally, the PFA is advocating for the Dollar Pension, a solution tailored by PenCom for:

• Nigerians in the diaspora

• Locally-based Nigerians earning partially or fully in Dollars

• Foreign nationals earning in Dollars

This multi-pronged approach underscores the PFA’s commitment to broadening access to retirement solutions and fostering long-term financial security across diverse segments.