The US Mission has issued a fresh warning to the public about a surge in fraudulent schemes targeting visa applicants, cautioning individuals to be wary of scammers and self-styled “visa consultants.”

The advisory was posted on the mission’s official X handle on Monday.

In its statement, the mission stressed that the US Embassy does not use unofficial channels to collect payments or to guarantee visa approvals. “Beware of scammers and ‘visa consultants’ offering jobs, work visas, or guarantees,” the post read.

The Mission added, “The US Embassy will NOT: Call or email to request for a visa payment via UNAUTHORISED PLATFORMS; Guarantee a visa or faster processing in exchange for a fee; Charge for application forms – they are FREE on official sites.”

It urged applicants to double-check any website before entering personal information or making payments.

“Always verify websites. Official US Government websites end in .gov. If it doesn’t, it’s likely a scam!” the mission stated, concluding the advisory with the hashtag #FightingVisaFraud.

The warning comes as the diplomatic missions of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia also launched a joint initiative to curb visa fraud, citing increasingly sophisticated criminal networks that exploit individuals seeking legitimate opportunities to travel, study, or work.

Visa fraud remains a global challenge for immigration systems, with countries such as the US frequently cautioning the public against fake visa services, unlicensed intermediaries, and misleading immigration advice.