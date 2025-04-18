Stanbic IBTC Trustees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been recognised as the Most Customer-Focused Trust and Investment Company of the Year – Nigeria at the 2025 West Africa Innovation Awards (WAIA).

The Trustee was honoured with the prestigious Diamond Award for Customer Service Excellence, affirming its leadership in delivering customer-centric fiduciary and investment solutions across the region.

The recognition received at the award ceremony which was held in Lagos recently, reinforces Stanbic IBTC Trustees’ reputation for delivering exceptional client experiences, driven by innovation, integrity, and a deep understanding of the evolving financial needs for their clients.

Emi Agaba-Oloja, Chief Executive Designate, Stanbic IBTC Trustees, expressed gratitude for the award, stating: “Being recognised as the most customer-focused trust and investment company of the year is both humbling and inspiring. This award reflects the strong relationships we have built with our clients and our commitment to not only meet expectations but to consistently exceed them through innovative and ethical service delivery.”

Emi further added, “What sets Stanbic IBTC Trustees apart is our willingness to embrace innovation in a traditionally conservative industry. As we work on digital onboarding to bespoke trust solutions, we strive to simplify complex processes and deliver insights that empower our clients. Our goal is to make trusteeship more responsive, inclusive, and accessible to Nigerians. A sincere thank you to our clients, partners and the incredible team that continue to drive our success.”

The West Africa Innovation Awards, now in their fourteenth year, is a leading regional platform that is attended by a wide range of government stakeholders, brand experts, and corporate leaders in West Africa.

As the field of wealth management and trust services undergoes constant transformation, Stanbic IBTC Trustees remain at the forefront, redefining standards and demonstrating a commitment to empathy and innovation.

The Diamond Award represents not merely an achievement, but also a reinvigorated drive to empower clients and protect their legacies for future generations.