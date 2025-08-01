The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives has called off its warning strike, the Minister of Health, Ali Pate, announced on Friday.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting in Abuja, Pate said the decision followed agreements reached between the government and the association’s leadership.

However, union leaders declined to speak to the press after the meeting.

Nurses and midwives under the association had begun a nationwide warning strike on July 29 over unmet demands, including improved welfare, fair allowances, and better working conditions in federal health institutions.

The strike, which affected public health institutions across the country, was scheduled to last until August 5.

The union’s National Chairman, Morakinyo Rilwan, had previously accused the Federal Government of failing to engage with the association during the 15-day ultimatum issued on July 14.

“As far as we are concerned, there has been no communication from the government to this moment. That is why we are saying the strike is going on, and nothing is stopping it.

“Even if the government calls today or tomorrow, it won’t stop the strike. They had enough time,” Rilwan had said.

The association is demanding an upward review of shift and uniform allowances, implementation of a separate salary structure for nurses, increased core duty allowance, mass employment of nurses, and the creation of a dedicated nursing department in the Federal Ministry of Health.

Rilwan had also said the decision to embark on the strike was driven by widespread frustration among members over years of neglect.