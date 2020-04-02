Supporters Club mourns as Larry Izamoje loses mother

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has joined sports enthusiasts and thousands of Nigerians to mourn with Larry Izamoje the CEO of Brilla FM on the loss of his mum, Madam Felicia Ewere Otiti Izamoje.

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club Rev. Samuel Ikpea, while sending his condolence on behalf of the President General, Dr Rafiu Ladipo and entire members of the club, described the loss as a huge one to the Izamoje family .

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of Dr. Larry Izamoje on the demise of their mum, we pray God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss” Ikpea started.

“We urge Dr. Larry Izamoje to take heart and be strong. Mama has played her role on earth and gone back to reunite with her creator which happens to be her desire while with us on earth”.

Rev. Sam Ikpea also noted that Madam Felicia Ewere Otiti Izamoje who passed on due to natural cause at the age of 89 lived a fulfilled life with children, grand and great-grandchildren to mourn her.

The Izamoje family is yet to announce a burial arrangement for Mama Felicia Izamoje, as it will be made available in due course.