President Bola Tinubu has approved provisional licences for 11 new private universities in Nigeria.

According to a statement on X by the President’s Special Adviser on Media & Public Communication, Sunday Dare, Tinubu granted the approvals during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday.

Below is the list of the newly approved private universities:

New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State Eranova University, Mabushi, Abuja Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos State Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State

“President Tinubu is committed to expanding the frontiers of Educational opportunities and infrastructure,” the statement read.