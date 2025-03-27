President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently met with his Ghanaian counterpart, President John Mahama, at his official residence at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Even though the reason for the visit could not immediately be ascertained, both leaders were locked in the meeting for over one hour.

President Mahama arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 3pm.

After his victory at the polls in December, Mahama paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Since his inauguration in January, attended by President Tinubu, this is the first time that the Ghanaian leader would visit Nigeria.