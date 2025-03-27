…appeals to Tinubu to honour late NEC Chair

The South East Caucus in the Senate has condemned the Senate’s rejection of a motion to immortalize the late Professor Humphrey Nwosu, former Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Following the decision, the caucus walked out of the chamber and urged President Bola Tinubu to honor Nwosu by naming the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Maitama after him.

The motion, titled “Motion to Immortalize Prof. Humphrey Nwosu,” was sponsored by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South) and co-sponsored by 15 other senators. It sought to recognize Nwosu’s contributions, particularly his role in conducting the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest.

During plenary, Abaribe highlighted Nwosu’s achievements, noting that his leadership of NEC laid the foundation for the modern INEC and strengthened Nigeria’s electoral system. He emphasized that Nwosu’s courage during the June 12 elections played a key role in recognizing Democracy Day.

However, when the motion was put to a voice vote by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, it was overwhelmingly rejected.

Critics, including Senators Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), Jimoh Ibrahim, Olamilekan Adeola, and others, argued that Nwosu failed to demonstrate the necessary courage to announce the June 12 election results.

Oshiomhole stated, “He who is not ready to die for something will die for nothing. Nwosu lacked the courage to stand by the election results.”

Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West) further argued that while Nwosu conducted and released the results, he failed at a critical moment by not announcing them.

In response, members of the South East Caucus, led by Abaribe, staged a walkout and addressed the press. Abaribe insisted that Nwosu deserved to be honored like other heroes of the June 12 election. He noted that former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, had recently called for Nwosu’s recognition, given his contributions to Nigeria’s electoral process.

“We recommended naming the INEC headquarters after him and granting him a posthumous national honor, but both were rejected. However, we remain undeterred. It may be delayed, but it will not be denied,” Abaribe said, appealing to President Tinubu to take action.

While the motion faced strong opposition, some senators, including Victor Umeh (APC, Anambra Central), Minority Leader Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), and Ned Nwoko (PDP, Delta North), supported the proposal.

Despite the rejection, the Senate observed a minute of silence in honor of Nwosu. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin commended the senators for their passionate but peaceful debate, stating, “You all expressed your views respectfully. I believe in June 12, and history will judge us.”