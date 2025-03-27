Senate President Godswill Akpabio says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can rest assured that his second term in office is guaranteed, notwithstanding the ongoing plot by the opposition to unseat him in the 2027 poll.

Speaking during the special Iftar/Lent dinner organized by the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) aimed at strengthening fellowship and deepening bonds of unity among governors, National Assembly members, ministers, top government functionaries, and the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Wednesday night, he expressed optimism that the APC would also sweep more elective seats across the country in the 2027 poll.

Applauding the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led PGF for organizing the event, he called on party stalwarts across the country to work together to achieve the objective.

He said: “Can we say amen! We will offer prayers for our party, that yes, indeed, victory shall be ours in 2027. Can we say a loud amen! And we will also pray for Mr. President that his second term is assured. Can we shout a loud amen!

“So, for the party, our governors, you will grow in numbers, you will grow in numbers. On our part in the parliament, ours is to continue to add the numbers to you. We just recently sent one of our own in the Senate to go and take care of Edo State. Is that not a good thing?”

Uzodinma remarked that the occasion allows party stalwarts to pray, reason, and work together in the task of nation-building, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure the victory of the APC in the 2027 poll.

“Because we practice partisan democracy, and because we produce the government, we must take ownership of the government no matter where we are and where we sit. The success of the government is our collective success. The failure of the government is our collective failure. And the government is like a product,” he noted.

“And all of us are marketing officers that must market this product. So the whole idea behind this… is to once more have a platform to appreciate ourselves, to celebrate our own, because the government is our own.

“So, as we work towards a more prosperous Nigeria, as we confront the challenges of leadership and governance, it is like a sweet and sour soup. Sometimes it is sweet, sometimes it looks bitter and sour, but at the end of the day, it is a food we must all eat.”

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Chief Wale Edun, maintained that remarkable progress has been achieved due to the bold and courageous decisions taken by the President Tinubu-led administration.

The Minister argued that the drop in the inflation rate and the reduction in the cost of living among Nigerians speak volumes of the progress recorded by the President Tinubu-led administration.

According to him, we are all living it. Inflation is down, food prices are coming down, energy prices are coming down, the exchange rate is stable.

He added, “Those are the things that affect the cost of living that people are feeling. There are other figures and metrics that are behind the scenes. But what matters is how people are feeling, how it is impacting them. And that is why Mr. President continues to make every effort to intervene, particularly on behalf of the poor and the most vulnerable.

“For coming together, Muslim brothers and sisters observing Ramadan, Christian brothers and sisters observing Lent. In brotherhood and in sisterhood, we stand. God will keep us strong, make our party strong, and help us to support, encourage, and work with President Tinubu to make Nigeria strong, make Nigeria great.”

Among the dignitaries at the event were the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Monday Okpebholo, Francis Nwifuru, former Governor Yahaya Bello, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Benjamin Kalu, the House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, 36 states and FCT chairmen of the party, and members of the Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC).