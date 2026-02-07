Transcorp Power Plc, a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, posting revenue of N398.27bn, up from N305.94bn in the 2024 financial year, reflecting robust growth.

A statement from the firm outlines the key highlights of the results, including revenue: N398.27bn (up 30 per cent year-on-year from N305.94bn in 2024); gross profit: N162.44bn (up 14 per cent from N142.21bn in 2024); profit after tax: N91.42bn (up 14 per cent from N80.01bn in 2024); and earnings per share: N12.19 (up from N10.67 in 2024)

Others are total borrowings: N30.7bn (down from N37.7bn in 2024); total assets: N563.48bn (up 42 per cent from N396.78bn in 2024); and total equity: N183.40bn (up 44 per cent from N126.63bn in 2024).

The firm said the impressive results were driven by enhanced generation capacity, including the return of GT20, which added 100MW to the national grid from January 3, 2025, significantly improving overall generation output.

The company also reduced over ₦7bn in borrowings, demonstrating disciplined financial management and commitment to reducing leverage.

Chairman of the Board, Emmanuel Nnorom, said, “We remain dedicated to improving lives and transforming Africa, ensuring operational excellence and making strategic investments that deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders, while also powering Nigeria’s socioeconomic development.”

He added, “The confidence in our financial position allows us to propose a full-year dividend of ₦5.50k per share for 2025, comprising an interim dividend of ₦1.50k paid on August 18, 2025, and a final dividend of ₦4.00k, representing a 10 per cent increase from the previous year’s dividend.”

MD/CEO, Peter Ikenga, commented, “Our FY 2025 results reflect our steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainable growth, strategic market expansion, and enhanced generation capacity, which continue to fuel significant revenue growth, enabling us to consistently generate power to the national grid. During the year, we increased our average available capacity from 417MW to 550MW and improved average generation output despite grid and transmission line-related issues.”

He added, “Notwithstanding the network transmission line issues, our FY 2025 performance remained strong and reflects our steadfast commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth. Our confidence in the future trajectory of Transcorp Power Plc to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders remains unwavering. We will continue to work with relevant stakeholders, particularly the Transmission Company of Nigeria, to strengthen the transmission lines and improve evacuation from our plant in 2026 and beyond.”

Transcorp Power continues to leverage its leadership position to support Nigeria’s energy transition and enhance grid reliability. The company remains committed to delivering superior returns to shareholders while contributing to national development.