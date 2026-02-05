The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a notice of appeal challenging his conviction and multiple sentences imposed by the Federal High Court in Abuja, insisting that the trial was riddled with fundamental legal errors and amounted to a miscarriage of justice.

In the notice of appeal dated February 4, 2026, Kanu said he was appealing against his conviction and sentences on seven counts, including terrorism-related offences, for which he received five life sentences and additional prison terms, after being found guilty on November 20, 2025 .

“I, Nnamdi Kanu, the appellant, having been convicted and sentenced…do hereby give notice of appeal against my conviction,” the document stated .

Recall that Kanu was convicted of offences including “committing an act preparatory to or in furtherance of an act of terrorism,” “making a broadcast… with intent to intimidate the population,” and “being the leader and member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, a proscribed organization in Nigeria,” among others.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered the judgement on November 20, 2025, sentencing Kanu to five life sentences for terrorism-related offences, 20 years imprisonment for being leader of the proscribed IPOB, and five years imprisonment with no option of fine for importing a radio transmitter without licence.

In his grounds of appeal, the IPOB leader accused the trial court of failing to resolve what he described as a “foundational disruption of the original trial process” following the 2017 military operation at his Afara-Ukwu residence.

“The Learned Trial Judge erred in law by failing to resolve the procedural and competence consequences of the foundational disruption of the original trial process in September 2017,” Kanu argued.

He also contended that the court proceeded to trial and judgment while his preliminary objection challenging the competence of the proceedings remained unresolved.

“The Learned Trial Judge did not hear or determine the objection,” the appeal document stated, adding that judgment was delivered “while the objection remained pending and undetermined”.

Kanu further faulted the court for delivering judgment while his bail application was still pending, arguing that it affected the fairness of the trial process.

He also ckaimed that the trial court convicted him under a law that had already been repealed, stating that “The Learned Trial Judge erred in law by convicting and sentencing the Appellant under the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2013, notwithstanding its repeal by the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, prior to judgment”.

Kanu also argued that he was subjected to double jeopardy, contrary to Section 36(9) of the 1999 Constitution, after being retried on facts he said had earlier been nullified by the Court of Appeal.

He further complained that he was denied fair hearing, claiming that he was not allowed to file or present a final written address before judgment was delivered.

Among the reliefs sought, Kanu asked the Court of Appeal to allow the appeal, quash his conviction and sentences, and “discharge and acquit the Appellant in respect of all the counts” .

He also informed the appellate court of his desire to be present at the hearing of the appeal, stating, “I want to be present on the hearing of the appeal because I may be conducting the appeal in person”.

Kanu is currently being held at a correctional facility in Sokoto State, after his application to be transferred to a different facility in either Niger or Nasarawa State was denied.