Trump’s disapproval rating reaches 62%

The majority of Americans have expressed disapproval of the performance of US President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Sixty-two percent of Americans said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing, while just 36 percent approve, according to the Associated Press–NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research poll released on Thursday.

Trump’s poor ratings in the AP-NORC poll were linked to his handling of several key issues: immigration, health care, foreign and guns policy, particularly following recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, which left 31 people dead..

The nationwide poll was conducted August 15-19, 2019, using the AmeriSpeak® Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the University of Chicago. Online and telephone interviews using landlines and cell phones were conducted with 1,058 adults. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Trump, who always attacks news media reporting against him and is now facing reelection in 14 months, claimed on Sunday that various media outlets were deliberately giving him negative coverage to affect his approval ratings in the build up to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump describes media reports unfavourable to his administration’s policies as “fake news.”

He denounced fake news as “the absolute Enemy of the People and our Country itself!” – Press TV.