U.S. coronavirus deaths climb to 76,513

The death toll in the United States from COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rose to 76, 513 on Thursday.

About 26,000 of those, or just over one third, happened in the state of New York, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

But the death toll is rising in other states as the coronavirus pandemic goes on.

New Jersey has reported 8,801 deaths, the second highest number in the nation. Massachusetts and Michigan have each recorded more than 4,000 deaths.

More than 1.2 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Globally, the number of infections has climbed above 3.8 million and more than 267,000 people have died.