U.S coronavirus deaths hit 16, 498

The United States coronavirus death toll reached 16, 498 on Thursday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.

With 464, 865 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the US, the nation is continuing to grapple with the sheer volume of infected individuals.

The United States coronavirus death toll now remains the second-highest in the world, after Italy.

The U.S. overtook Spain early today with new deaths recorded.

Spain has 14,792 deaths.

Only four countries in the world have recorded infections above 100,000.

They are Spain with 148,220 cases, Italy 139,422, Germany 113,296 and France 112,950.

China, where the virus started from, has 81,865 cases, with 3,335 deaths.