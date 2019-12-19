U.S House impeaches Trump

The House of Representatives voted to impeach on both charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after hours of debate.

However it is unlikely he will become the first president to actually be removed from office by the process.

He will face a trial next month in the Senate, which is controlled by members of his own Republican party, who are unlikely to remove him.

Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over the trial and even before the result in the House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were negotiating over the conduct of the trial.

The vote to impeach Mr Trump was expected, with the vote on party lines handing the victory to the Democrats.

Opening the debate, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus Rep. Andy Biggs forced a roll call vote in a motion to adjourn the House, the first of several efforts to delay proceedings.

The motion did not pass.

Mr Trump had compared the drive to impeach him to the 17th century Salem Witch trials, when 20 people suspected of witchcraft were killed in the US.

He claimed those people were afforded “more due process” than him. – Sky News.