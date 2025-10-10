Barrister Sunny Omoragbon, legal counsel to Udokanma Okonjo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fine & Country West Africa, has faulted claims by Providus Bank Limited that Mrs Okonjo owes the bank $97,000 in unpaid overdraft, describing the allegation as false, unsubstantiated, and a gross violation of due process.

According to Barrister Omoragbon, the case, currently on appeal, arose from the bank’s unilateral re-classification of a debit-card account as a credit facility, without consent, agreement, or documentation.

“Mrs Okonjo never requested, negotiated, or signed for any overdraft facility,” Omoragbon stated. “The so-called debt is a construct of arbitrary charges imposed without contractual authority or transparency.”

He further revealed that more than 70 percent of the disputed amount comprises unapproved interest and charges, and that a Motion for Stay of Execution has already been filed pending hearing on October 28, 2025.

Beyond the financial dispute, Barrister Omoragbon condemned the pattern of harassment and unprofessional communication from bank officials, citing multiple threatening WhatsApp messages from a Providus Bank staff member, Mr Olayinka Lawuyi, of the bank’s Risk Management department.

One such message, dated July 4, 2024, read:

“Do you want your indebtedness on social media? If I do not see your payment within the next week, we shall commence full recovery, which you might find embarrassing.”

Omoragbon described this as “a blatant act of intimidation and reputational bullying,” in clear violation of Central Bank of Nigeria’s Consumer Protection Guidelines and basic standards of professional banking communication.

He added that Mrs Okonjo’s only action prior to the threats was a formal written request for clarification, dated March 18, 2024, asking the bank to provide documentation, transaction history, and contract evidence for a debt she did not recognize.

“A customer has the right to seek clarification,” he emphasized. “To weaponize such a request with threats of public embarrassment is unethical and unacceptable in any financial system.”

Omoragbon also noted correspondence from the same bank official admitting that “you do not have corresponding amount in your account,” while at other times the account officer suggested that funds were paid into Mrs Okonjo’s account by Walter Akpani, the Managing Director, or other bank staff, a practice he described as irregular and confusing.

He said the defense will pursue redress not only through the courts but also through petitions to the Central Bank of Nigeria, Consumer Protection Council, and other regulatory bodies, urging a thorough review of the bank’s handling of customer accounts and communications.

“This case is no longer just about one client,” Omoragbon stated. “It raises fundamental questions about transparency, consent, and accountability in Nigeria’s banking sector. No customer should be subjected to intimidation or unconsented financial exposure.”

Industry observers believe the appeal could set an important precedent on contractual consent, consumer rights, and the limits of banks’ discretionary powers in managing client accounts.

The dispute stems from a Providus Bank claim that Mrs Okonjo operated and failed to repay an overdraft facility.

The Federal High Court, Lagos, ruled in favour of the bank but reduced the interest rate to 10 percent. Mrs Okonjo, through her counsel, has appealed, asserting that no such facility existed and that the judgment was based on incomplete or misleading information.