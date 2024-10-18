UEFA has answered the burning questions on how the standings in the new 36-team league phase of the Champions League will be determined, especially when teams finish with the same number of points.

In a detailed Thursday release titled “Champions League League Phase Standings: How Teams Level on Points Are Separated,” UEFA outlined the criteria for deciding which clubs qualify, face play-offs, or face elimination.

Notably, this season introduces a major shift from the traditional group stage to a league format, where each team plays eight matches, ranked in a single table.

The top eight teams will automatically secure a spot in the Round of 16, while those finishing 9th to 24th will battle it out in play-offs.

Teams ranked 25th to 36th will be eliminated from the competition.

But what happens if teams finish level on points?

UEFA provided a detailed breakdown of tie-breaker criteria, ranging from goal difference and goals scored to more intricate factors like away wins and disciplinary records.

Even if all else fails, an alphabetical ranking based on abbreviated team names will determine their fate.

As football fans worldwide gear up for the drama of the league phase, UEFA’s guidelines ensure transparency and clarity in the quest for European glory.

PUNCH Online reports that UCL match day three is scheduled for October 22 and 23, 2024 respectively.

How does the league phase for the UEFA Champions League work, and how are teams levelled on points separated?

“In the new league phase of the UEFA Champions League, 36 clubs are participating in a single league competition in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together.

“The clubs ranked one to eight at the end of the eight-game league phase qualify for the round of 16. The clubs ranked nine to 24 qualify for the knockout phase play-offs. The clubs ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated,” the release read.

What happens if teams are level on points during the league phase?

Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 7, teams that are level on points will be separated using the following criteria as per Article 18 of the competition regulations:

a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase

However, if teams are still equal in all aspects with the application of these criteria, they will be given equal ranking in the table, ordered alphabetically based on their abbreviated name.

How are teams separated if they finish level on points?

Meanwhile, if two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the league phase matches, then, as per Article 18 of the competition regulations, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine their rankings:

a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase

f. Higher number of points obtained collectively by league phase opponents

g. Superior collective goal difference of league phase opponents

h. Higher number of goals scored collectively by league phase opponents

i. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

j. Higher club coefficient.