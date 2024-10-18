The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has suspended popular actress Halima Abubakar for allegedly spreading false information about fellow actors and high-profile individuals to bloggers.

According to a statement released on Friday, the decision followed a two-year investigation into her involvement in spreading unfounded rumours, particularly about extramarital affairs between actors and notable Nigerians.

The Guild revealed that a secret investigation panel was set up in 2022 to investigate slanderous reports circulating in the industry.

After thorough investigations, the panel concluded that Halima was responsible for leaking false stories about her colleagues and patrons.

The AGN statement read: “Following the thorough investigative report by the special Secret Investigation Panel set up to conduct an internal underground secret investigation… the Panel found out that Miss Halima Abubakar was behind all the slandering information.”

As a result, Halima Abubakar has been placed on indefinite suspension. She is prohibited from participating in any AGN activities or filming during this time. The Guild also warned that violations of the suspension rules could result in further disciplinary actions.

“She will face the National Disciplinary Committee to determine her full punishment,” the statement added.

The AGN also noted that some other female members are currently being investigated in connection with similar allegations.