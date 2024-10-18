Foreign Direct Investment plays a vital role in the economic development of any nation. In Nigeria, FDI has been one of the essential sources of capital for economic growth, job creation, and technology transfer. However, recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the country faces a significant challenge in attracting and sustaining foreign investments, especially in sectors critical to long-term development.

According to the NBS Capital Importation report for the second quarter of 2024, Nigeria experienced a 22.85 per cent decline in capital importation compared to the first quarter of the year, with capital inflows dropping from $3.37 billion to $2.60 billion. However, compared to the same period in 2023, capital importation grew by a staggering 152.8 per cent, signalling some recovery from the low base of the previous year. Yet, FDI, the key to sustainable long-term development, accounted for only $29.83 million or a mere 1.15 per cent of the total capital imported, which is alarmingly low given Nigeria’s economic potential.

FDI brings many benefits to developing economies. Besides capital injection, FDI fosters knowledge and technology transfer, facilitates access to international markets, and stimulates job creation. For a country like Nigeria, where infrastructural gaps, high unemployment rates, and economic diversification are crucial challenges, FDI is needed not just to boost capital inflow but also to build critical sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and services. Yet, Nigeria continues to underperform in attracting sustainable, long-term foreign investments.

The dismal performance of FDI in the second quarter of 2024 is symptomatic of deeper structural problems within the Nigerian economy. While the capital importation report reveals a significant inflow of foreign capital, the majority of it is concentrated in short-term investments, particularly Portfolio Investments and Other Investments. In Q2 2024, portfolio investments, which include equities, money market instruments, and bonds, accounted for $1.40 billion, or 53.93 per cent of total capital inflow. Money market instruments alone received $1.07 billion, accounting for 76.6 per cent of total portfolio investment. This preference for short-term financial instruments is indicative of foreign investors’ hesitation to make long-term commitments to the Nigerian economy, given the perceived risks and challenges.

In contrast, the total FDI, which includes investments in business operations and production capacities, stood at $29.83 million, representing only 1.15 per cent of capital inflow. This marks a continuation of a worrying trend in which FDI consistently lags behind other forms of investment in Nigeria. As the report highlights, the banking sector received the lion’s share of capital inflows in Q2 2024, with $1.12 billion, or 43.15 per cent of the total. Meanwhile, sectors that are critical to long-term economic growth, such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, continue to underperform in attracting foreign investment.

There are several factors contributing to Nigeria’s underperformance in FDI attraction. These include economic instability, insecurity, inconsistent policies, and a poor regulatory framework. The Nigerian economy has faced significant macroeconomic challenges in recent years, including high inflation, fluctuating exchange rates, and sluggish growth. The CBN has responded to rising inflation by increasing the Monetary Policy Rate, which now stands at 18.75 per cent. While this may help stabilise inflation, it also makes borrowing more expensive and diverts capital away from productive sectors into money market instruments, further reducing the availability of funds for real-sector investments. Investors are understandably wary of making long-term commitments in such an uncertain economic environment.

Nigeria’s business environment is hampered by complex and cumbersome regulatory processes that deter foreign investors. Obtaining permits, licenses, and approvals can be a time-consuming and frustrating process, especially in sectors like oil, gas, and agriculture, which are heavily regulated. According to the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report, Nigeria ranks 131 out of 190 economies in terms of ease of starting a business. Streamlining these processes and ensuring transparency is critical if Nigeria is to attract more FDI.

Also, insecurity remains a significant impediment to investment in Nigeria. Insurgent activities in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, and kidnapping in various parts of the country have made Nigeria a high-risk destination for foreign investors. In the latest report, 26 out of 36 Nigerian states recorded no foreign investment between Q2 2023 and Q2 2024, including states with vast agricultural and industrial potential like Delta, Edo, and Kaduna. This reflects investors’ reluctance to put their capital at risk in areas with poor security and governance.

Nigeria has also been plagued by inconsistent and sometimes contradictory policies, especially in key sectors like energy and agriculture. Frequent changes to regulations and tax regimes create uncertainty for investors and reduce confidence in the Nigerian market. Moreover, the government’s dependence on oil revenues, which exposes the economy to global oil price fluctuations, underscores the need for diversification and stable, long-term policies that encourage investment in other sectors. Given the importance of FDI to Nigeria’s long-term economic prospects, policymakers must take immediate action to reverse the current trends. Several steps can be taken to improve Nigeria’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

Streamlining regulatory processes and cutting through bureaucratic red tape would make it easier for foreign investors to enter the Nigerian market. The establishment of a one-stop shop for investment approvals, similar to what has been successfully implemented in other countries, would significantly reduce the time and cost associated with starting and operating a business in Nigeria. The government must prioritise security if it hopes to attract more FDI, especially in sectors like agriculture, mining, and manufacturing, where insecurity has been a major deterrent. This requires not just a military response but also investment in infrastructure, education, and healthcare to address the root causes of insecurity and poverty in affected regions. Investors need assurance that the policies governing their investments will remain stable and consistent. The government must work to provide a predictable and investor-friendly environment by clearly articulating long-term strategies for key sectors, particularly agriculture, energy, and technology.

Also, while Nigeria already offers some incentives to foreign investors, such as tax holidays and free zones, these have not been sufficient to offset the risks and challenges investors face. The government should consider more targeted incentives encouraging investment in specific sectors, particularly those with high growth potential, such as renewable energy, manufacturing, and technology. Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit is a major constraint to economic growth and FDI. Improving infrastructure, particularly in transportation, energy, and telecommunications, would make Nigeria a more attractive destination for investment. Public-private partnerships can significantly leverage private capital and expertise to accelerate infrastructure development.

The time to act is now. Without a clear and comprehensive strategy to attract FDI, Nigeria risks missing out on the opportunities that foreign investment can bring to its economy.