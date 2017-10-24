UN adopts Ibadan as UNESCO learning city

The Oyo State Government has said that its efforts at turning around the education sector in the state is yielding fruitful results as Ibadan, the capital of the state, has been adopted as a learning city by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The State Government also stated that the state will be honoured with the UNESCO institute of lifelong learning progress award.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Dr. Bisi Akin Alabi, who made the disclosure at the weekend, explained that the recent educational policies embarked upon by the governor have brought the state into recognition by UNESCO, adding that policies like School Governing Board (SGB), abolition of automatic promotion, 80% attendance by pupils and Oyo State Model Education System Interventions (OYOMESI) are yielding fruitful results to support educational development in the state.

Dr Akin-Alabi at a stakeholders meeting Ibadan between the OYOMESI Project Committee and Chairmen of the Schools Governing Board across the state on the need to fashion out how to enrich educational content to uplift the moral values of students noted that OYOMESI which encourages positive character building has been fused into SGB programmes.

She said that the first strand of OYOMESI focuses on Character Building Education, second strand is on Localized Education Content, while the third strand has to do with Improving Teachers’ Competencies and Motivation.

The Special Adviser pointed out that all government policies in education including enforcement of 80% attendance, abolition of automatic promotion, Extramural classes, Qualifying Examination, No Free WAEC registration, Zonal Education Monitoring Committees, inauguration of School Governing Board and OYOMESI are to restore the lost glory of the state educational system.

Dr Akin-Alabi, while seeking the support of the SGB chairmen, commended them for their efforts in ensuring that goals and objectives of government to set up the Schools Governing Board are realized.

Speaking on behalf of the SGB Chairmen, Engr. Oyedele Moses Oyeniran, who is the Chairman, SGB, Community Secondary School (Junior), Bioku Alaadun, Ona-Ara Local Government, commended the State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi for his efforts to rebuild the solid foundation for the development of education in the state.

He stated that the SGB concept which gives room for stakeholders’ direct participation in schools management has helped a lot, promising that SGB Chairmen will work towards the success of the OYOMESI agenda.