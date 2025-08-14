The United States government has agreed to sell high-powered precision bombs, rockets, missiles and other ammunition estimated at $346 million to Nigeria.

The sale, according to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), is to enhance the Nigerian military’s counter-terrorism operations and double down on the fight against illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) disclosed the proposed sale in a statement on Wednesday, saying Nigeria requested to buy 1,002 MK-82 general purpose 500 lb bombs, 1,002 MXU-650 Air Foil Groups (AFGs), 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II, high-explosive warhead, and MK66-4 rocket motor, among others.

The US had approved the sale of military equipment, including 12 attack helicopters, 2,000 advanced precision kill weapon system guidance sections, and a night vision imaging system worth $997 million to Nigeria in 2022.

Non-major defence equipment items in the current package include FMU-139 joint programmable fuzes, bomb components, impulse cartridges, high-explosive and practice rockets, integration support and test equipment, as well as US government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support.

The DSCA identified the sale contractors as Lockheed Martin, RTX Missiles and Defence (RTX.N), and BAE Systems (BAES.L).

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The proposed sale will improve Nigeria’s capability to meet current and future threats through operations against terrorist organisations and to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea,” the DSCA said.