Nigeria’s fuel consumption recorded a sharp decline in June, with total evacuation dropping to 1.44 billion litres, an 18.54 per cent fall compared to the previous month, according to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

In a statement on Wednesday, George Ene-Ita, NMDPRA’s Director of Public Affairs, said the daily average fuel consumption stood at 48 million litres in June.

“The total fuel evacuation for June was precisely 1,440,768,129 litres, representing an 18.54 per cent decrease compared to May’s 1,768,812,804 litres, a drop of over 328.04 million litres.

“This translates to a daily average of 48,025,604 litres, calculated by dividing the total monthly volume by 30 days”, he said.

Breaking down the figures, Ene-Ita noted that automobile gas oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel, posted a modest supply increase of 1.73 per cent, rising from 424.83 million litres in May to 432.18 million litres in June.

However, its distribution (truck-out) fell sharply by 23.23 percent, from 552.35 million litres in May to 424.06 million litres in June.

For household kerosene (HHK), both supply and distribution recorded a 13 percent drop, sliding to 7.79 million litres in June from nearly nine million litres the previous month.

The steepest fall, Ene-Ita revealed, came from petrol. “Petrol supply dropped by nearly 48 per cent, from 72.36 million litres in May to 37.66 million litres in June,” he said, adding that its distribution also fell by 16.54 percent over the same period.

State-by-state truck-out data showed Lagos receiving the highest fuel volume in June at 205.66 million litres, followed by Ogun with 88.69 million litres. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) got 77.51 million litres, while Oyo accounted for 72.81 million litres.

Ene-Ita assured that the Authority remains committed to market stability and efficiency. “The NMDPRA will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to strengthen distribution and guarantee uninterrupted supply of petroleum products across the country,” he said.