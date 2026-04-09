The US Department of State has authorised non-emergency US government employees and their family members to leave the US Embassy in Abuja, citing a deteriorating security situation across Nigeria.

In an updated travel advisory issued on Wednesday, the department noted that, starting April 8, 2026, Americans are advised to reconsider travel to the country due to crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest.

The advisory classified the overall travel advisory for Nigeria as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel,” while some states are at “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”

The department also added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states to the list of “Do Not Travel” areas, bringing the total to 23 states where travel is strongly discouraged.

“On April 8, 2026, the Department of State authorized non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave U.S. Embassy Abuja due to the deteriorating security situation,” the advisory read.

“Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, and inconsistent availability of health care services. Some areas have increased risk,” it added.

Level 4 states that U.S. citizens are urged to avoid include, in the North, Borno, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and northern Adamawa states, due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping.

The advisory also listed Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara states, citing unrest, crime, and kidnapping.

“The security situation in these states is unstable and uncertain due to civil unrest. Widespread violence between communities and armed crime, including kidnapping and roadside banditry.

“Security operations to counter these threats may occur without warning,” the advisory said.

In Southern and Southeastern Nigeria, the department urged citizens to avoid Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states (excluding Port Harcourt) due to crime, kidnapping, and unrest.

“Crime is widespread in Southern Nigeria. There is a high risk of kidnapping, violent protests, and armed gangs,” the advisory added.

The advisory noted that violent crimes, including armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping for ransom, are widespread and U.S. citizens are perceived as wealthy and are frequent targets.

It said terrorist attacks remain a threat across the country, including at markets, shopping centers, hotels, places of worship, and public gatherings.

It further described health services in Nigeria as limited and inconsistent, with medical facilities generally not meeting U.S. or European standards.

The State Department, however, urged U.S. citizens considering travel to Nigeria to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for important updates, exercise caution while traveling, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and establish personal safety and “proof of life” protocols.