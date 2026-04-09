The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commenced its 2026 recruitment exercise, inviting qualified citizens from member states, including Nigeria, to apply for over 30 positions across its various institutions.

In a notice sighted on its website on Thursday, the regional bloc said the exercise is aimed at strengthening the implementation of its sectoral programmes across key institutions.

It urged interested candidates to apply through its website: https://www.ecowas.int/careers/.

According to the notice, available roles in Nigeria include Office Aide, Programme Assistant, Nurse, Protocol Assistant, Documentation and Archives Assistant, Office Manager (Bilingual Secretary), Junior Accountant (Disbursements), Accountant positions, Legal Officers, Political Advisor, Principal Officer roles, Registrar positions, Head of Division (Library and Documentation), and Head of Hansard, all based in Abuja.

Roles based outside Nigeria include Administrative and Finance Officer in Addis Ababa; PPO (Sports Policy) in Liberia; Principal Programme Officer (Water Supply and Sanitation) in Conakry; and other legal and administrative positions in Dakar, Senegal.

ECOWAS noted that applicants must meet age requirements depending on the category of the role.

“35 years of age for General Services or Support positions (G1 to G7), 45 years of age for Professional category (P1 to P7), and 50 years of age for Director positions (D1-D2),” it said.

The organisation also encouraged female candidates to apply, adding that only shortlisted applicants would be contacted.

Applicants are required to download and complete an official application form, attach a curriculum vitae and a motivation letter, and submit them via designated email addresses before the deadline.

“All applications must include the application form, CV and a cover letter. Applications that do not contain all mandatory documents will not be considered,” the notice stated.

Applications close on April 30, 2026.

ECOWAS emphasised that it does not charge any fees for recruitment and warned applicants against fraudulent requests for payment or personal financial details.