In what she has described as a moment of restoration, popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has officially reunited her son, King Andre, with his father, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress revealed this in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Sharing the photos and a video of the reunion with her followers, Dikeh attributed the reconciliation to divine intervention and personal growth.

She wrote, “God has a way of rewriting stories men thought were over. This is grace speaking… and Hearts for Jesus obeying.

“Time failed. Grace prevailed. Time could not cancel what God ordained. Restoration has a voice, and today it spoke.”

The actress also expressed profound gratitude to her spiritual mentor, Pastor Jerry Eze of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations.

She credited him with playing a pivotal role in her transformation, stating, “Through you, God transformed who I once was into the woman I am becoming, strong, grounded, and full of His grace. May God continually reward you beyond words.”

This reunion follows an announcement earlier in January in which the actress hinted at a reconciliation with Churchill after their long-running feud.

The closure brings an end to a bitter chapter that began shortly after their 2015 marriage crumbled.

Dikeh and Churchill got married in August 2015 and welcomed their son in 2016.

However, their union collapsed in 2017 amid allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity, which Churchill denied.

The separation was said to have quickly degenerated into a series of messy public confrontations, with both parties trading accusations on social media and in interviews.