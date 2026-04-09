The United States government may begin automatically enrolling young men into its military conscription register as early as December, scrapping a self-registration system that has been in place for decades.

According to the BBC on Thursday, the Selective Service System submitted the proposal to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30.

Under the new rule, men would be enrolled automatically at 18 rather than being required to register themselves within 30 days of their birthday.

The agency said the change “transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS” through integration with other federal data sources, adding that the process would be “streamlined” as a result.

The rule is still under review and must be approved before taking effect.

The BBC reports that supporters of the plan argue that automatic registration will save the government millions of dollars spent yearly on campaigns reminding eligible men, those aged between 18 and 25, that registration is compulsory.

Congress approved the change in December as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, which funds the US military and its global operations.

Pennsylvania Democratic Representative Chrissy Houlahan, who sponsored the provision, said the shift would allow the government to redirect resources.

“Basically that means money, towards readiness and towards mobilisation. Rather than towards education and advertising campaigns driven to register people,” Houlahan was quoted as saying by Military Times.

Most American men between 18 and 25 are already legally required to register with the selective service.

Failure to do so is a criminal offence that theoretically attracts up to five years in federal prison, though prosecutions are virtually unheard of.

Non-compliance can, however, bar individuals from federal student loans and government jobs.

Non-citizens who fail to register may also be denied US citizenship.

Most US states and territories already automatically register men for selective service when driver’s licences are issued, yet compliance dropped to 81 per cent in 2024, according to government figures.

The proposal has stirred fears among some Americans that the country is inching toward reinstating a full military draft, particularly amid escalating tensions over the war with Iran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the concern during a Fox News interview in early March.

“It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on the table. There’s no greater priority or responsibility to this president than, of course, protecting the American people and protecting our troops,” she said.