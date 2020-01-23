Usain Bolt to welcome baby with girlfriend

Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has revealed that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett.

The pair are expecting their first child together.

The 33-year-old sportsman announced the news via Instagram, he, however, did not reveal the baby’s gender.

He shared a photo of Kasi cradling her baby bump and wrote: “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b.”

Kasi also shared photos of herself posing on a yacht, in a red dress, surrounded by balloons and wrote: “Our biggest blessing. Our greatest celebration…”