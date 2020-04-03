Uzodinma appoints interim chairmen for Imo LGs

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has appointed Interim Management Committee chairmen for the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu, announced this in a statement, in Owerri on Thursday.

This, he said, followed the approval given by the state House of Assembly authorising him to do so.

The governor had soon after assuming office, instructed the Interim Management Committee chairmen appointed by his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, to hand over to Directors of Administration and General Services of the various LGAs.

The appointees include Emma Njoku (Aboh Mbaise), Chief Larry Chikwe (Ahiazu Mbaise), Chief Francis Onyeberechi (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Chidi Okechukwu (Ehime Mbano), Olemgbe Chike (Ihette Uboma), C. C. Ihejirike (Obowo), and Mrs Nkechi Mbaonu (Okigwe).