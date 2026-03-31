Violence has erupted in Eastern Cape Province of South Africa, following protests against the controversial coronation of an Igbo traditional ruler named Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, with demonstrators torching vehicles and looting shops owned by foreign nationals.

The protests, led by members of ActionSA alongside traditional leaders and local residents on Monday, were initially staged in opposition to what organisers described as a violation of the province’s sovereignty, constitutional order and recognised traditional leadership structures.

However, tensions escalated rapidly in KuGompo City, where the demonstrations turned violent, forcing police to intervene and disperse crowds, according to SABC News.

Video evidence on X indicated that protesters set several vehicles and buildings allegedly belonging to foreign nationals on fire while security forces intensified efforts to restore order.

“Protesters have torched vehicles and buildings allegedly belonging to foreign nationals in protest against the installation of a Nigerian king in the Eastern Cape,” Newsroom Afrika reported.

Similarly, CDR Africa said the unrest reflected growing outrage over the coronation, with foreign-owned properties becoming primary targets.

The situation further deteriorated, with eNCA reporting that violence turned deadly after a stabbing incident allegedly involving Ethiopian shop owners.

At least two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, while several vehicles were destroyed in the chaos.

ActionSA’s Eastern Cape chair, Athol Trollip, reaffirmed the party’s opposition to the coronation in East London, describing it as unlawful and inconsistent with South Africa’s traditional leadership framework.

He said the party stood firmly with recognised traditional authorities, insisting that due process must be followed in matters of cultural and traditional governance.

Some protesters issued stark warnings, vowing to escalate resistance if authorities fail to address their concerns.

One demonstrator reportedly said residents were prepared to “take up arms” if the matter remained unresolved, while others called for the deportation of Nigerians linked to the coronation.

The protesters had earlier marched through parts of the province demanding immediate government intervention, warning that failure to act could trigger further unrest.