The Government of Canada has announced an increase in application fees for permanent residence and citizenship for Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking residency in the country.

The new fees will take effect on April 30, 2026, according to an official notice published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website, sighted by The PUNCH on Monday.

IRCC said the hike was aimed at maintaining timely and reliable services and keeping pace with inflation.

“Starting April 30, 2026, fees for permanent resident applications will increase as part of a routine update. Applications received on or after April 30 will be subject to the new fees,” it said.

The agency noted that permanent residence fees will increase by as low as $25, while the citizenship fee will rise by approximately 2.7 per cent.

The Right of Permanent Residence Fee increases by $25, from $575 to $600, while the Provincial Nominee Programme increases by $40, from $950 to $990

For Business Class, there’s an increase of $85, from $1,810 to $1,895, while Family Class increases by $25, from $545 to $570.

For Protected Persons, there is an increase of $25, from $635 to $660, while the fee for a visa on Humanitarian and Compassionate Grounds or Public Policy Measures increases by $25, from $635 to $660

Permit Holders increase by $15, from $375 to $390, with the Right of Citizenship Fee also increasing from $119.75 to $123, effective March 31, 2026.

IRCC explained that under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, permanent residence fees are adjusted every two years to offset programme costs and respond to growing demand.