Viral drunk officer: Imohimi shuts down beer parlours within Lagos Police community

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has directed that all beer retailing outlets located within the Police community in the state be shut down indefinitely.

The directive was sequel to the dismissal of a Police Provost, Inspector Useni Kadima, who was summarily dismissed on Wednesday following a viral video showing an inebriated Kadima in Akowonjo, Dopemu area of the state.

Before his dismissal, Kadima was attached to Police Mobile Force, Squadron 22 Base, Ikeja.

Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, said that an embarrassed Imohimi had directed the officer in charge of the Command Provost Section to identify and shut down “all beer parlours within the Police community in the state” to prevent a re-occurrence.

“In the same vein, the CP warns members of the public against offering policemen alcoholic drinks while on duty.

“He added that henceforth, any policeman found drunk on duty will be visited with similar punishment,” Oti said.