The West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Nigeria has sanctioned and revoked the licences of 574 schools found to have engaged in examination malpractices.

Head of WAEC national office, Dr Amos Dangut, disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the national headquarters in Lagos on Thursday.

He stated that the examination body has submitted the list of schools involved to the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education for sanctions.

The schools involved in malpractices would no longer be recognised as WAEC examination centres.

He said, “This year, we have shared with them a total of 574 schools whose recognition has been withdrawn. This measure will also be adopted by all examining bodies.

“These schools are no longer recognised as examination centres by WAEC, and we will not conduct exams there.”

Ahead of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), scheduled from Thursday, April 24 to Friday, June 20, 2025, Dangut revealed that 1,973,253 candidates from 23,554 schools have registered for the examination. This is an increase of 158,627 candidates compared to last year.

He said there are 979,228 males, while 994,025 are females.

Dangut highlighted WAEC’s commitment to leveraging technology, introducing the first-ever Computer-Based WASSCE (CB-WASSCE) for school candidates.

He disclosed that no two candidates will receive identical questions to discourage cheating.