War against racism: Serena Williams’ husband resigns from Reddit

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian resigns from Reddit board, asks to be replaced with a black candidate (video)

Serena Williams’ husband and co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian has resigned as a member of Reddit’s board of directors.

Ohanian made the announcement in a post he shared on Instagram.

He, however, asked the management of the global forum to hire a black candidate in his stead.

He also promised to use his future gains on Reddit stock to serve the black community.

The father of one wrote;

I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.?

It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country.

I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?” I have resigned as a member of the Reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp?

I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.