We’ll pass bill promoting girl child education speedily anytime — Senate

The Senate will speedy pass any bill promoting girl child education , the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, declared on Monday.

He disclosed this in Abuja while speaking at the inauguration of the Country Strategy and Girls Get Equal Campaign by PLAN International Nigeria.

Lawan, who was represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Sadiq Umar, also called for more bills to protect women and girls in the country.

The Senate President said, “We need more bills to protect our girls. Every bill on the girl child will get the utmost priority. As it gets to my table I’ll work to see that it gets passed.”

He added, “Most times, we don’t like them (women) making decisions. I don’t know whether we are afraid of them. However, I look forward to when we will allow our girls to take decisions in our society.”

Earlier in his address, the Country Director, PLAN Nigeria, Hussaini Abdu, said the organisation was working to empower 10 million girls in the country in the next five years by enabling them to learn, lead, decide and thrive.