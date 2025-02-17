By Joel Ademisoye

Why the imposition of the Sharia law in South-West Nigeria is not symmetrical in tune with and consistent with the religious values, tradition, culture and ways of life of the Yoruba people in Nigeria? Honestly speaking, Sharia law is alien to the Yoruba tradition, culture and ways of life, which have been influenced by their early contacts with and exposure to Western values and civilisation during British colonialism in the country. Whereas the Northern region had its early contacts with the Arab world/Islamic religion and its legacy of the Sharia laws via the Saharan trade and Jihad.

So, keep the Sharia laws in the Northern region, where it belongs because of its history, and historic connections with the Islamic religion and it agrees with the people’s histo-religion and culture in their practice of the Sharia laws. For example, it is against the Sharia law to consume alcohol in public spaces or public places. But, in the South-West region or the Yorubaland, the drinking of alcohol is permitted in public spaces.

The Sharia laws mean that the Hisbah Corps would be introduced to ensure strict compliance with and enforcement of the Sharia laws in Yorubaland. Arguably, the Sharia laws would have disruptive consequences for the Yoruba people’s social lifestyles such as at the burial and wedding ceremonies, where alcohol and beer are served to entertain the guests. Hence, the Fulani and Yoruba people are quite different in terms of their cultural values, religious tolerance and accommodation, but many Yoruba people subscribe to, embrace and practice the Islamic religion.