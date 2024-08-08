Former local government chairmen in Rivers State, on Wednesday, accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of sponsoring the Tuesday attack by hunger protesters on the Port Harcourt house of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

While warning that Fubara did not have the monopoly of violence, the ex-LG chairmen threatened to mobilise their men to equally unleash an attack on Fubara’s properties.

Amid the nationwide hunger protest, demonstrators had on Tuesday marched to Wike’s along Ada George Road in Port Harcourt and laid siege to it, changing war songs and calling the ex-governor unprintable names.

It took the presence and vigilance of policemen to resist the protesters who attempted to invade the mansion.

Speaking on Wednesday under the aegis of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, the chairmen, who were elected during Wike’s tenure as Rivers State governor, accused incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara, of sponsoring the ruffians who stormed Wike’s residence.

A former Chairman of the Emuoha Local Government Area, Dr Chidi Lloyd, said, “We are aware that he (Fubara) directed the protesters to go to the residence of the minister. We will also organise our people and go to Forces Avenue where he is building on a 32-plot of land.

“Enough is enough. Fubara does not have the capacity to cow anybody here. He knows it. And we know his properties and those of his cronies.

“All they have achieved has just been mountainous looting of Rivers funds. So he should be very careful. He wants to incite ethnic bigotry here. If what happened yesterday at Ada George repeats itself Fubara will not even be here to govern the state.

“We will not allow him to destroy all that we have achieved in this state just because he knows nothing about leadership. So the protesters should gather in the government house and ask him what he has done with the N238bn he collected between May and June.”

But in a swift reaction, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, said the erstwhile LG chairmen sounded like broken records.

“If you ask me, they have finished their tenure and have gone by our own law. So, what they are doing is meddling in what does not concern them. They are like ordinary citizens.

“If there was anything in saw along the Ada George Road yesterday (Tuesday) I saw protesters who walked pass the house of the FCT Minister and I saw a full presence of policemen. So, I don’t know what they are talking about.

“They are drowning people looking for where to clutch a straw. But if you ask me truly, the information I have is that they have been holding meetings. The one they held today is just the open one.

“They have been holding meetings being sponsored by former Ohio-Akpor Local Government Chairmen where they were charged to do everything to turn the protest into something that will culminate to a state of emergency.

“But all those attempts are the machinations of the wicked. The Bible has said that he disappointed the devices of the enemy so that they would not practice their enterprise.

“What they are doing is like the last kick of a dying horse. They are already gone and the court has pronounced them as such.”