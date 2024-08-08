The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal office, on Tuesday, reportedly invited some officials of the Ogun State government in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the development in a phone conversation with our correspondent on Wednesday.

‘’I just called our Ibadan zonal office and it was confirmed that some officials of the state government were invited for a chat in respect of an ongoing investigation and they have since gone back to their state. Nobody was also detained,” Oyewale said.

Asked to confirm that those invited were indeed Ogun State officials, the EFCC spokesman said, “I can only tell you that they are officials of the Ogun State government and it was in connection with an ongoing investigation. It’s not more than that.”

But when contacted, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Kayode Akinmade, said, “I am currently out of town, so I am not aware of what you are talking about but in any case, anyone can write petition but that doesn’t mean that what you have written is the truth. The EFCC can also invite anyone but that doesn’t mean such a person has been indicted.”