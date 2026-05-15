The Nyesom Wike-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has disclaimed the alleged alliance between the Tanimu Turaki-led faction and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Addressing a press conference on the alliance meeting in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mohammed Jungudo, said it was the outcome of desperation on the side of Governor Seyi Makinde and Tanimu Turaki.

‘’Let us state clearly and unequivocally that the PDP is not part of any alliance, coalition, agreement, or political arrangement with the Allied Peoples Movement APM or any other political party regarding this gathering or any related political activity.

‘’Any person or group claiming to be acting on behalf of the PDP in connection with this event is doing so without the knowledge, approval, consent, or authority of the party.

‘’What is being presented to Nigerians as a political alliance is nothing more than another desperate attempt by Governor Seyi Makinde and his associates to mislead the public and manufacture a false impression of political relevance and support.

‘’Governor Makinde must stop attempting to camouflage his political intentions through false claims of alliances and consultations. It is obvious that ego and pride have made it difficult for him to accept the reality of his growing political isolation and failed calculations

‘’Just like Governor Bala Mohammed who earlier moved to the APM, Nigerians can now clearly see that today’s gathering in Ibadan is simply a public celebration of Governor Makinde’s movement to the APM and nothing more. His attempts to destroy the PDP have finally been exposed and his agenda has fallen flat,’’ Jungudo stated.

He added that it was unfortunate that in recent times, Makinde and others have continued to sponsor media attacks and propaganda aimed at deliberately distorting and misrepresenting the Supreme Court judgment in order to create confusion within the party and among Nigerians.

He, however, explained that it has now become obvious that party members and Nigerians generally have refused to follow him on this journey of political deception and personal ambition.