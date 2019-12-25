Wizkid hints on marriage in 2020

After having three kids out of wedlock, Nigeria’s international hip-hop star, Wizkid Ayo Balogun hinted today that he will be getting married next year, in 2020.

He made the disclosure in a tweet on Tuesday night.

In another tweet, he hinted he may be having a rebranding of his stage name, from Wizkid to a new name he has not disclosed. But some of his fans suggested he may be transforming into WIZMAN.

He also said he will release just one album more as Wizkid.

Wizkid who will be 30 years old next year 16 July, was born as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun in Surulere, Lagos.

He started recording music at the age of 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

As a singer, he has accomplished a lot locally and internationally and has won many awards.

He has also had collaborative works with international artistes such as Canadian Drake and American Beyonce.

He already has three kids from three different women. He fathered his first child, Boluwatife at the age of 21. The Baby Mama was then an undergraduate student Sola Ogudugu.

It is not clear whether he will be marrying one of the Baby Mamas.

Since his fellow artist, Davido announced his wedding next year to Chioma, Wizkid has been under pressure to get serious with a woman and also get married.

He may have bowed to the pressure, with Tuesday’s announcement.