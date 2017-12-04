Women empowerment: FirstGem marks first year anniversary

Press Release:

Something is brewing ladies! As we move into the new year, it is time to challenge you into taking long elegant strides toward persona and business success.

The FirstGem Anniversary event tagged – Positioning for Business and Financial Success – is your opportunity to join the biggest women empowerment community in Nigeria.

In October 2016, Nigeria’s premier bank – First Bank of Nigeria launched the FirstGem Account, a product designed specifically to meet the needs of the woman.

As part of its First Anniversary celebrations, it is organizing an interactive session where notable personalities with business minds will provide insight into future opportunities for wealth management and increased business development across board.

The keynote speakers are Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Chairman First Bank of Nigeria Ltd; Mrs Chizor Malize, Brand Consulting LLC and Mrs Motunrayo Ade-Famoti, CEO Money Stewards.

These notable women will provide in-depth insight into economic performance and analysis, tips on wealth acquisition leveraging real estate, stock market and personal branding.

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday December 5th 2017 at Harbour Point- 4 Wilmot Road Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island Lagos.

To register for this event, please visit this link: www.firstbanknigeria.com/personal-banking/firstgem/positioning-for-business-and-financial-success/ .

To join the conversation on social media please use the hashtag #FirstGemat1 or follow the following FirstBank social media accounts:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firstbankofnigeria

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstBankngr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firstbanknigeria/