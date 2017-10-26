Women Premier League: Gov. Makura gives victorious Nasarawa Amazons N10m

Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura on Wednesday rewarded the Nasarawa Amazons with the sum of N10m for winning the 2017 Nigerian Women’s Premier League Super 4 in Benin.

The governor, who announced the reward at a ceremony to honour the state-owned side at Government House, Lafia, revealed that he had already approved N38m to take care of the players’ signing-on fees for next season.

He said, “Let me make this special announcement on behalf of myself, the government and the entire citizens of Nasarawa State over what this wonderful queens have done for the state. It is more than silver and gold. The pride is already embedded in the minds of all citizens of the state.

“And the only way we can express it is to show something tangible. The smiles you have seen right from the day you won this cup, you we will continue to see similes as you pass through the streets of the state.”

Al-Makura added, “It is for this reason that I said on behalf of Nasarawa State over the good thing you have done, the joy you have brought to the minds of the people of the state I will like to make a small gift to the players and the officials of a total amount of N10m.”

The governor urged the team to strive to win more titles for the state, saying the government would support them.