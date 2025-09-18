For the 181 days that constitute its legislative year, the Nigerian Senate has been needlessly embroiled in the Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan suspension saga, which has deprived the Kogi Central Senatorial District of representation. Therefore, the Senate and its leadership should end the impasse immediately.

Indeed, if the list of legislative activities in the Senate in the last six months is compiled, the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan over sexual allegations and seating arrangement issues will vie for the lead.

Contrary to its mandate, the Senate is trivialising the weighty issues of development confronting Nigeria by concentrating on shutting out Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The standoff began over a disputed seating arrangement between the embattled senator and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. Her protest prompted the Senate to walk her out of the chamber for disobeying the Senate President.

Akpoti-Uduaghan petitioned the Senate, alleging that Akpabio was humiliating her because she rejected the sexual overtures he made to her, insisting that her suspension was politically motivated.

Akpabio denied the allegations. The Senate thus placed her on a six-month suspension in March.

While Akpoti-Uduaghan has taken her case to the courts and other platforms to vacate the suspension to no avail, the Senate has spoken through its relevant officers, insisting that the matter has nothing to do with sexual allegations but everything to do with the embattled senator’s contravention of the rules of the lawmaking body.

The Red Chamber justified the six-month suspension despite the court ruling to the contrary. This unnecessary dissipating of energy and wasting of legislative time over a simple matter of seating arrangement is needless.

Binta Nyako, judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in July, described the six-month suspension as “excessive and unconstitutional” and ordered the Senate to recall the embattled senator.

It is extremely harsh for the Senate to suspend a member for 180 days out of its 181 legislative period, thus exposing the constituents to non-representation during the period.

Akpoti-Uduaghan attempted to return to the Senate but was denied access. The upper chamber insisted that she must serve her full term.

After serving out her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a letter dated August 28, notified the Clerk of the National Assembly of her intention to resume on September 4.

While the world was expecting the Senate to accept Akpoti-Uduaghan back, the upper chamber wrote to her through the Acting Clerk to the NASS, Yahaya Danzaria, notifying the embattled senator that her six-month suspension subsists until the Court of Appeal delivers judgement in the suit she instituted against the Senate.

Some lawyers condemned the Senate’s decision, saying the upper house is “petty,” “vindictive,” and “overreaching itself.”

The court case being referred to relates to the six-month suspension, as to its validity and constitutionality.

The Senate’s handling of the Akpoti-Uduaghan saga undermines the purpose and essence of democratic representation and lawmaking.

Denying Akpoti-Uduaghan entry into the Senate after serving out her suspension violates Section 68 of the 1999 Constitution, which gives her constituents the right of representation.

Previously, the Senate suspended some members, including Ovie Omo-Agege, Abdul Ningi and Ali Ndume.

The purpose of denying her resumption until the pending case is resolved when she has served out her six-month suspension in full is unclear, since the prayer before the Court of Appeal is about the legality of her suspension.

If Akpoti Uduaghan wins the case under reference, taxpayers will be paying for the arrogance of the Senate.

This legislative impunity disenfranchises a people, diminishes democracy, and gives the country a bad name.

Consequently, the Senate should allow Akpoti-Uduaghan to resume duty.

Better still, the Red Chamber, from which demonstrable maturity is expected, should find an amicable political solution to the impasse. The Senate must show leadership and discretion while eschewing pettiness.