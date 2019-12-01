Xenophobia: FG lauds guilty verdict on South African killer cop

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed satisfaction over the justice meted out to 24-year-old South African police constable, Austin Luciano Reynold that killed a Nigerian, Ebuka Okoli in Durban, Kwa Zulu Natal.

Mr Reynold was charged on four counts of murder and robbery after shooting Okoli at close range and robbing him during an unauthorised raid.

In a statement issued by the Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Mrs Dabiri-Erewa expressed gladness over the ruling of Judge Shyam Gyanda on Friday, who said the accused was found guilty on all charges.

“We had always stated that there have to be consequences for actions. We are glad that this case finally came to an end and South Africa has demonstrated the political will to deal with xenophobia.”

She added that Nigeria and South Africa will continuously work at a United Africa while those who perpetrate crime irrespective of their nationality should face the penalty for their actions.

Dabiri-Erewa commended the Nigerian Mission in Johannesburg for painstakingly following through with the case and other cases involving Nigerians.

Similarly, the Consul General of Nigeria in South Africa, Mr Godwin Adama said that he was happy that the case came to an end on Friday with judgment pronounced on the guilty police officer.

He disclosed that the second case of eight policemen being tried for the murder of a Nigerian, Ibrahim Olamilekan Badmus, was adjourned till April 2020 for final ruling due to some technical issues.

The accused faces at least 15 years in jail due to the fact that there is no death sentence in South Africa laws except life sentence or long sentence for the murder.