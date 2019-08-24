Yemi Alade set to release fourth album

Singer Yemi Alade, is set to release her fourth studio album titled ‘Woman of Steel.’

The album which is set to be released on Friday, August 30, 2019 under Effyzie entertainment was available for pre-release on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

The star who recently headlined Australia’s first Afrobeats Concert series alongside Wizkid and also featured in Beyonce’s album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’, made this known on her Instagram handle.

“PRE-ORDER my brand new album OUT on the 30 08 2019,” she wrote.

The album, ‘Woman of Steel’, features American rapper, Rick Ross, on a remix of the track, ‘Oh my Gosh’

Also on the album is the track, ‘Bounce’, which was released on June 12, 2019. Other songs on the album include ‘Home’, produced by Vtek and ‘Give Dem’, produced by Kriz beatz to serve as lead singles.