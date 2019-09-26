Zimbabwe calls on US, Europe to lift sanctions

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa called on the US and Europe to lift “illegal sanctions” that he blames for hindering his country’s economic recovery, during his address to the UNGA on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa made no mention of alleged political repression under his rule, which has diminished hopes that Zimbabwe might be on the brink of change after longtime leader Robert Mugabe was ousted in 2017.

More than 50 government critics and activists have been abducted in Zimbabwe this year.

Critics have accused Mnangagwe of resorting to strong-armed tactics as opposition to his government grows amid crippling inflation, debilitating water shortages and chronic power cuts