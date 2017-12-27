Zimbabwe:Mnangagwa to engage Interpol to hunt down Mugabe allies

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wants to engage the services of the Interpol to hunt down former president Robert Mugabe’s allies who “skipped the country when the military toppled the veteran ruler last month”.

According to The Standard, former ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Paddy Zhanda were believed to be the prime targets because of alleged corruption-related crimes.

Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu confirmed that the government would use Interpol to hunt down those outside the country, the report said.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that those that have committed crimes within Zimbabwe and are outside Zimbabwe are brought to book. If it means engaging Interpol, we will go that route,” Mpofu was quoted as saying.

President Mnangagwa said last week during his visit to South Africa that he had forgiven all but three of the vanquished Zanu-PF’s Generation 40 (G40) faction which was allegedly led by former first lady Grace Mugabe, a Daily News report said.

“… I have forgiven the cabal and they are in the country except for only three who remain outside and still saying funny things but all that will soon come to an end,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

Source: http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2017/12/mnangagwa-to-engage-interpol-to-hunt-down-exiled-mugabe-allies-report/