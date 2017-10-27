Zoo boss kidnappers receive N61m ransom, police arrest four suspects

Kidnappers of the Managing Director of Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Dr. Andy Ehanire, collected N61m as ransom before he was released.

Dr. Ehanire, a brother to the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, was held for three weeks in the kidnappers.

Three policemen were killed by the kidnappers during Dr Ehanire’s abduction.

It was gathered that the kidnappers collected N25m and another $100,000 before Dr. Ehanire was released.

However, four of the suspected kidnappers have been arrested.

They were arrested in Sapele and other communities in Delta State.

The sum of N800,000 was said to have been recovered from the wife of one of the suspects.

Narrating how Dr. Ehanire was abducted, one of the suspected kidnappers whose recording at the police station has gone viral said they earlier attempted to carry out the abduction twice but were prevented by the presence of policemen.

The suspect said it was during the third attempt they shot the three policemen and took their target away through the water ways.

He said they attempted to burn the vehicle they used but there was no matches to ignite a fire.

Confirming the arrest, Edo Police spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, said efforts were on to arrest other fleeing suspects.